While current athletes at Seaside High School wait for the start of a sports season, a couple of former Gulls are busy competing at the collegiate level.
Maddi Utti is in her senior year with the Fresno State women's basketball team, and Alexander Teubner is a redshirt freshman for Boise State football.
Both have seen action this month with their respective teams, although Utti recently had her string of 94 consecutive starts snapped in a Dec. 11 game vs. St. Mary's.
She also missed the next game, a 102-93 double overtime loss at San Francisco, Dec. 13.
Fresno State's latest game, Dec. 20 vs. Cal State-Bakersfield, was canceled.
The Bulldogs' next scheduled game is Jan. 2 at Wyoming.
Utti had started Fresno State's first four games, and was averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
The Bulldogs are 3-3 through six games.
Meanwhile, Teubner has seen action in five of Boise State's six games of the 2020 season.
The former Seaside running back who rushed for 2,420 yards and scored 44 touchdowns in his senior season of 2018, is currently listed as a safety on the Boise State roster.
He has two solo tackles, and is seeing action on special teams.
The Broncos are 5-1 overall, 5-0 in conference, coming off a 17-9 win at Wyoming Dec. 12.
Boise State had its two previous games (vs. San Jose State, at UNLV) canceled, but will play San Jose State today in the Mountain West Conference Championship game (1:15 p.m. PST, Fox TV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.