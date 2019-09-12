The unbeaten Amity volleyball showed why they're ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 3A rankings, as they won the battle of the Warriors in three games Thursday night, defeating Warrenton 25-11, 25-17, 25-15.
Amity improved to 6-0 overall, while Warrenton slipped to 3-6 overall.
“We just couldn’t get into any type of rhythm,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. “The lineups I have tried just aren’t producing the right chemistry, so our serve receive and defense are not where they need to be to produce an effective offense.
“We have been relying way too much on our serving, and tonight that let us down as well,” she said.
Miethe said Warrenton's offensive produced less than a dozen kills (Avyree Miethe led with six), “and our blocking game was not as effective, so our defense was really worked hard,” she said.
