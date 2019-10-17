Astoria pulled even with Banks in the Cowapa League volleyball standings at 4-3, following a five-set win Thursday night at Tillamook.
The Lady Fishermen lost the first set, but rallied to win the match, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11.
Astoria improves to 2-1 in league matches that have gone five games.
The Fishermen compete Saturday in a tournament at Marshfield, then finish the regular season Tuesday at home against Valley Catholic.
