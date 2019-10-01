Eighth-ranked Astoria had to work a little harder than usual, but ultimately held off 19th-ranked Tillamook in four sets Tuesday night, 25-14, 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, in Cowapa League volleyball action.
Astoria's win at the Brick House helped the Lady Fish improve to 2-1 in league play, 8-3 overall, while the Cheesemakers remain winless in league (0-2), 4-6 overall.
Kelsey Fausett and Taja Tuimato led the Astoria attack with 11 kills apiece, followed by Julia Norris with seven, and Halle Helmersen and Kajsa Jackson with six each.
Jackson also had six blocks, while Hailey O'Brien served up six aces, with five more from Norris. Helmersen led Astoria with 35 digs.
Astoria takes to the road for its next two matches, Thursday at Valley Catholic and Oct. 10 at Seaside.
