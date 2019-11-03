Seeking their first trip to the state tournament since 2012, the Astoria volleyball team came up just short in a Saturday night match at the Brick House.
North Marion bounced back from a lop-sided loss in Game 1, and left town with a five-set win, 10-25, 25-15, 14-25, 25-18, 16-14.
The Huskies advance to the state tournament, where North Marion will face Junction City in a quarterfinal match, Friday (8 a.m.) at Forest Grove High School.
Cowapa League rivals Banks and Valley Catholic both scored sweeps Saturday and will face each other in a quarterfinal match.
“We played pretty well most of the night,” said Astoria coach Jessie Todd, whose team swept the Huskies earlier in the season, and won Saturday's first set by 15 points. “I was not disappointed in any way with how we played. I think North Marion was a little dazed after the first game, but they're a very good team.”
The Fishermen spread their offensive attack around, as Kelsey Fausett led Astoria with 12 kills, followed by Taja Tuimato (11), Kajsa Jackson (10) and Julia Norris (nine).
Fausett also had a team-high 11 digs, while Norris had 10 digs and Jackson led with six blocks. Tuimato had four ace serves.
