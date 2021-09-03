Volleyball: Astoria opens with win The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Sep 3, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Astoria’s Grace Kindred bumps the ball in the first set of their match against Estacada on Thursday. Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A late start to the season was well worth the wait for the Astoria volleyball team, which scored a five-set victory over Estacada Thursday night at the Brick House.The Lady Fishermen outlasted the Rangers, 25-21, 15-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11.Mollie Matthews led Astoria with 10 kills, followed by Bailey Kaul with eight kills and three blocks.The fifth set was tied 9-9 before the Lady Fish went on a 6-2 run to close the match.Astoria hosts Corbett and Molalla next week.At Rainier, the Columbians swept past Seaside, 25-20, 25-5, 25-17.In 3A action, No. 1-ranked Warrenton improved to 4-0 against teams from the Northwest League, with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 sweep over Nestucca Thursday at Warrenton.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterThe Warriors are 5-0 overall, with two victories apiece over Knappa and the Bobcats.“It wasn’t our best performance this year,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. “We had some communication errors and too many missed serves, but we were scrappy and made some great defensive plays.”Jamie Annat and Emma Smith were both 100% from the service line, while Avyree Miethe led the offense with 14 kills and only two errors. Libero Olivia Lyons had 12 digs.At the 2A level, eighth-ranked Knappa opened Northwest League play Thursday at home against Columbia Christian.And the Loggers made quick work of the young, inexperienced visitors, as Knappa won 25-8, 25-7, 25-7.In 1A volleyball, ninth-ranked Jewell scored an easy sweep Thursday at Falls City in a Casco League match, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warrenton Astoria Volleyball Team Knappa Volleyball Sport Victory Serve Error Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you