A late start to the season was well worth the wait for the Astoria volleyball team, which scored a five-set victory over Estacada Thursday night at the Brick House.

The Lady Fishermen outlasted the Rangers, 25-21, 15-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-11.

Mollie Matthews led Astoria with 10 kills, followed by Bailey Kaul with eight kills and three blocks.

The fifth set was tied 9-9 before the Lady Fish went on a 6-2 run to close the match.

Astoria hosts Corbett and Molalla next week.

At Rainier, the Columbians swept past Seaside, 25-20, 25-5, 25-17.

In 3A action, No. 1-ranked Warrenton improved to 4-0 against teams from the Northwest League, with a 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 sweep over Nestucca Thursday at Warrenton.

The Warriors are 5-0 overall, with two victories apiece over Knappa and the Bobcats.

“It wasn’t our best performance this year,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. “We had some communication errors and too many missed serves, but we were scrappy and made some great defensive plays.”

Jamie Annat and Emma Smith were both 100% from the service line, while Avyree Miethe led the offense with 14 kills and only two errors. Libero Olivia Lyons had 12 digs.

At the 2A level, eighth-ranked Knappa opened Northwest League play Thursday at home against Columbia Christian.

And the Loggers made quick work of the young, inexperienced visitors, as Knappa won 25-8, 25-7, 25-7.

In 1A volleyball, ninth-ranked Jewell scored an easy sweep Thursday at Falls City in a Casco League match, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.