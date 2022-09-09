The Astoria volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season Thursday night under new coach Jeff Curtis, 25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20.

The Lady Fishermen built a two games-to-one advantage, and rallied from a 20-18 deficit to win the fourth set, 25-20.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.