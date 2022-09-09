The Astoria volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season Thursday night under new coach Jeff Curtis, 25-20, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20.
The Lady Fishermen built a two games-to-one advantage, and rallied from a 20-18 deficit to win the fourth set, 25-20.
Astoria takes part in the Cascade Invitational Saturday, then returns to league play next week with matches at Seaside and Scappoose.
Elsewhere, No. 8-ranked Seaside hosted seventh-ranked Tillamook, and the Lady Mooks escaped with a five-set victory, 25-16, 20-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-8.
The Gulls also take part in the Cascade Invitational, before hosting the Clatsop Clash Tuesday.
Loggers unbeaten in league
The Knappa volleyball team improved to 2-0 in Northwest League action, with an easy three-game sweep Thursday over Mannahouse Christian, 25-17, 25-20, 25-9.
Knappa competes Saturday in the St. Paul Tournament, with road matches next week at Portland Christian and Clatskanie.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
