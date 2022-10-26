The 2022 season ended one win short of the Sweet 16 for the Seaside volleyball team, which lost a three-set match Tuesday night at Hidden Valley.

With their 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 win, the Mustangs advance to the first round of the state playoffs, where Hidden Valley will play Saturday at Cowapa League champion Tillamook.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.