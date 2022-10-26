The 2022 season ended one win short of the Sweet 16 for the Seaside volleyball team, which lost a three-set match Tuesday night at Hidden Valley.
With their 19-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 win, the Mustangs advance to the first round of the state playoffs, where Hidden Valley will play Saturday at Cowapa League champion Tillamook.
After Seaside won the first game, Hidden Valley bounced back by winning the next two.
Seaside had a brief rally midway through Game 4, on a kill by Stella Reeves and an ace serve from Taylor Poole, bringing the Gulls to within 14-10.
But Hidden Valley answered with a 9-1 run on its way to the victory.
North Bend clinched its spot in the state playoffs with a four-set win over visiting Astoria Tuesday night, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, in a 4A play-in volleyball match.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.