The first Cowapa League state champion of the 2019-20 school year was crowned last weekend, as Valley Catholic defeated Sweet Home in the 4A volleyball state title match, last Saturday at Forest Grove High School.
The Valiants, who only lost one set all year in league play (to Astoria), swept all three of their opponents at the state tournament, including a first round sweep over Banks.
Valley Catholic swept Sweet Home in the championship match, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17.
For their perfect league season, the Valiants were rewarded with seven players selected to the Cowapa all-League team, as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Valley Catholic had five players named to the first team and two honorable mentions. Valiant senior Allie Merz was named Player of the Year, and Becky Kemper was selected as Coach of the Year.
Banks had six players (all seniors) named all-league, while Astoria had four players selected to the team.
Fisherman senior Julia Norris and junior Kelsey Fausett made the first team, while senior Kajsa Jackson and junior Taja Tuimato were selected honorable mention.
For Seaside, senior Emma Meyer was named to the first team, and senior teammates Ellisa Blodgett and Emma Brown were honorable mention.
The complete Cowapa all-League squad:
Player of the Year: Allie Merz, Valley Catholic
Coach of the Year: Becky Kemper, Valley Catholic
First Team
Allie Merz, Sr., Valley Catholic
Madeleine Beaupre, Sr., Valley Catholic
Lindsey Beck, Sr., Banks
Kelsey Fausett, Jr., Astoria
Kinley Hoag, Sr., Banks
Nessa Hurliman, Jr., Tillamook
Haylee Jackson, Sr., Banks
Gretchen Kibbe, Jr., Valley Catholic
Maddie Klopcic, Jr., Valley Catholic
Emma Meyer, Sr., Seaside
Julia Norris, Sr., Astoria
Zoey VanVleet, Sr., Valley Catholic
Emma White, Sr., Banks
Honorable Mention
Ellisa Blodgett, Sr., Seaside
Emma Brown, Sr., Seaside
Natilee Dentel, Sr., Tillamook
Noel Herb, Sr., Banks
Kajsa Jackson, Sr., Astoria
Kylee King, So., Valley Catholic
Caitlin O’Keif, Sr., Valley Catholic
Taja Tuimato, Jr., Astoria
Halle Vandomelen, Sr., Banks
Sage Veek-Petersen, Jr., Tillamook
