The Rainier Columbians played their third match of the season Thursday night.
And for the third time this season, the Columbians fell well short of their opponents from Clatsop County.
After previous losses to Warrenton (3-0) and Seaside (3-1), Rainier suffered its worse loss yet, as Astoria swept the Columbians 25-5, 25-6, 25-12 at the Brick House.
The Lady Fishermen improved to 2-2, and are currently ranked 14th in the Class 4A rankings.
Julia Norris led Astoria with 11 ace serves, followed by by Taja Tuiamato (seven) and Hailey O'Brien (six).
Kelsey Fausett led the attack with seven kills, with Kajsa Jackson adding six.
“I was really proud of how my team didn't let up tonight,” said Astoria coach Jessie Todd. “They were consistent and played hard all night long. It was great to get another home win.”
