The Astoria Lady Fishermen showed that they are going to be just as tough in league play as they were through four weeks of nonleague action.
With five straight wins coming into Tuesday night's Cowapa League opener against Seaside, the Fishermen had swept all five matches — which included
victories over two 5A teams, a 6A squad and the No. 7-ranked 4A team.
Other than a loss in pool play at the Dallas Tournament, Astoria also had a string of 12 straight games.
Make it 15, as the Fish kept that streak going in Tuesday's match against Seaside, with the two teams tipping off Clatsop Clash week at the Brick House.
The Lady Fishermen pounded out 41 kills as a team, and Astoria swept the Gulls in three sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-22.
By the end of the night, the Fishermen had jumped from 10th to seventh in the latest OSAA rankings.
The most important thing, “we're just playing really consistently, and I feel we're getting better with every match,” said Astoria coach Jessie Todd. “The girls are feeling confident with who they're playing next to, and we're just dialing in with every match.
“It definitely feels good to start league with a win.”
Kelsey Fausett and Kajsa Jackson had 11 kills apiece to lead the Astoria attack, with six kills apiece from Julia Norris and Taja Tuimato, as the Fishermen spread the wealth offensively.
The battle at the net, however, was controlled by just one player: Jackson, who had five blocks and dominated the action for the most part.
“She did dominate it tonight,” Todd said of her middle blocker. “She owned it, and kind of made that her domain.”
The Astoria hitters, meanwhile, were the delivering the kills with some heat.
The first two games were each tied at 1-1, before the Fishermen took over.
Jackson and Tuimato combined to block several Seaside attacks in Game 1, with Jackson's serving opening up a 9-2 lead.
And some booming kills from the birthday girl — Fausett — made it 13-5.
Seaside's Emma Brown had a pair of kills that kept it reasonably close, but Jackson and Fausett closed the game with three straight kills.
With a service ace from Sandee Adriano, the Gulls were within 11-10 midway through the second set.
But Norris stepped to the service line and served Astoria into a 22-11 lead, with another Jackson-Tuimato block giving the Fishermen the game point.
Skylar Sturtz served Astoria to a quick 5-0 lead in Game 3, but Seaside was determined to keep it close.
Trailing 20-13, Brown had an ace serve that sparked the Gulls on a big rally that eventually gave Seaside a 22-21 lead.
But a couple attack errors put Astoria right back in front, 23-22. An ace by Norris made it 24-22, and Fausett got her final birthday present of the night with the kill at match point.
Norris had five service aces and Halle Helmersen added four aces with 13 digs.
“We had a good night, offensively and defensively,” Todd said. “Seaside definitely made us work for that Game 3 win, but overall I thought we played really well, collectively as a group.”
Astoria returns to action Thursday at Banks. Seaside plays at No. 1-ranked Valley Catholic.
Junior Varsity: Astoria def. Seaside, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.