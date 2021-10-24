Volleyball: Astoria tops Seaside in Clatsop Clash The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Oct 24, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Astoria's Mollie Matthews (3) puts up a block on Seaside hitter Sandee Adriano (4) in last Thursday's Clatsop Clash. Christina Tucker/For the Astorian Astoria senior Megan Davis hammers a kill attempt in last Thursday's Clash. Christina Tucker/For the Astorian Senior middle blocker Bailey Kaul taps the ball over the net for Astoria. Christina Tucker/For the Astorian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Astoria and Seaside volleyball teams staged a memorable finish to the 2021 regular season, last Thursday night at the Brick House.The Lady Fishermen swept the match, and highlighted the Clash with a marathon 30-28 victory in Game 1, followed by 25-14, 25-18 wins in Games 2 and 3.In the first set, a kill by Astoria's Landri Mickle gave the Lady Fish an early 3-2 lead.But Seaside had the third of nine ties, then gradually took command, building leads of 9-4 and 15-9 after serving runs by Jessa Mutch and Amelia Gastelum.The Gulls led 22-20, before Astoria's Mollie Matthews got hot at the service line and served the Fishermen into a 24-22 lead, capped by two aces.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterA kill off the block by Seaside's Alyssa Chen tied it at 24-24, with additional ties at 25, 26, 27 and 28, before Astoria reeled off the last two points with a kill by Matthews and a block at the net.Astoria honored seven seniors before the match, including Matthews and Mickle, along with Delfina Acfalle, Megan Davis, Avrie Ewing, Bailey Kaul and Tenley Matteucci.The Fishermen finished the regular season with a 2-6 league record, 3-12 overall.The Gulls were 0-8 in league and 2-16 overall, but Seaside loses just one senior, Sandee Adriano. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Fishermen Kill Sport Volleyball Block Lead Overall Matthews Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you