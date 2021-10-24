The Astoria and Seaside volleyball teams staged a memorable finish to the 2021 regular season, last Thursday night at the Brick House.

The Lady Fishermen swept the match, and highlighted the Clash with a marathon 30-28 victory in Game 1, followed by 25-14, 25-18 wins in Games 2 and 3.

In the first set, a kill by Astoria's Landri Mickle gave the Lady Fish an early 3-2 lead.

But Seaside had the third of nine ties, then gradually took command, building leads of 9-4 and 15-9 after serving runs by Jessa Mutch and Amelia Gastelum.

The Gulls led 22-20, before Astoria's Mollie Matthews got hot at the service line and served the Fishermen into a 24-22 lead, capped by two aces.

A kill off the block by Seaside's Alyssa Chen tied it at 24-24, with additional ties at 25, 26, 27 and 28, before Astoria reeled off the last two points with a kill by Matthews and a block at the net.

Astoria honored seven seniors before the match, including Matthews and Mickle, along with Delfina Acfalle, Megan Davis, Avrie Ewing, Bailey Kaul and Tenley Matteucci.

The Fishermen finished the regular season with a 2-6 league record, 3-12 overall.

The Gulls were 0-8 in league and 2-16 overall, but Seaside loses just one senior, Sandee Adriano.

