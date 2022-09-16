The Astoria volleyball team is now 2-0 against the newest members of the Cowapa League, as the Lady Fishermen swept a league match Thursday at Scappoose, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.
Astoria is in a three-way tie in the league standings with the Indians and Seaside, all 2-2. The Lady Fishermen have a showdown Monday with Tillamook.
Warrenton remains perfect in league play (3-0) following a four-set win Thursday over visiting Riverdale, 23-25, 25-6, 25-15, 25-19.
Jamie Annat had 17 kills, 11 digs and seven ace serves for the Warriors, while London O'Brien served up eight aces with 39 assists.
Warrenton improved to 7-4 overall, while the Mavericks dropped to 2-7.
The race for first place in Northwest League volleyball is already taking shape as a battle between Gaston and Knappa.
Both teams are perfect (4-0) in league play, with the Loggers taking down Clatskanie in a league match Wednesday, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15.
Lily Simpson had a team-high six kills, while Ava Skipper and Ariana Miller had five apiece. Skipper also had seven assists, while Patricia Lebo had nine digs.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.