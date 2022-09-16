The Astoria volleyball team is now 2-0 against the newest members of the Cowapa League, as the Lady Fishermen swept a league match Thursday at Scappoose, 25-21, 25-20, 25-20.

Astoria is in a three-way tie in the league standings with the Indians and Seaside, all 2-2. The Lady Fishermen have a showdown Monday with Tillamook.

