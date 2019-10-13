Astoria defeated Cottage Grove, Corbett and Banks in the championship bracket, and the Lady Fishermen cruised to a championship victory in the annual Seaside tournament Saturday.
Astoria's final three wins all came in three sets, as the Fishermen got past Cottage Grove (25-16, 20-25, 15-11), Corbett (25-19, 18-25, 15-7) and Banks (25-21, 26-28, 15-12).
The Lady Fishermen return to league play Tuesday at home vs. the Braves. Astoria can move into second place in the Cowapa standings all by itself with a win over Banks, with both teams at 3-2.
Warrenton also competed in the tournament, and scored bracket play wins over Rainier (25-18, 25-15) and Cascade (26-24, 25-20), before a loss to Estacada (16-25, 21-25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.