Astoria went undefeated and did not lose a single game Saturday, in winning the championship of the Dallas Volleyball Tournament.
After winning their pool in the morning and advancing to the championship bracket, the No. 11-ranked Lady Fishermen scored victories over Class 5A Milwaukie (25-9, 25-19), 6A Centennial (25-19, 25-13) and 5A Dallas (25-22, 27-25).
“We had a really great day in Dallas,” said Astoria coach Jessie Todd. “We won our pool in the morning, beating both Centennial and Parkrose, and ended up ranked second going into bracket play.”
And after defeating Milwaukie and Centennial in straight sets, the Fishermen took down the Dragons — coached by former Fisherman Kayce Lilley — in two sets.
“In that match, Halle (Helmersen) had three aces, and Kajsa (Jackson) and Kelsey (Fausett) each had six kills,” Todd said. “Kajsa also had three blocks in the match and Kailee (Fisher) had one. Skylar (Sturtz) and Hailey (O'Brien) had a very solid defensive game, Taja (Tuimato) and Julia (Norris) moved the ball well offensively.
“We played really well all day,” she said. “We are really starting to gel as a team. The girls are moving well together and get better each match.”
Winners of four in a row, Astoria plays Thursday at North Marion.
Warriors compete at Toledo
Warrenton was 0-for-2 Saturday at Toledo, where the host Boomers defeated the Warriors in three games (25-20, 25-17, 26-24), which was followed by Creswell's sweep over Warrenton (25-20, 25-12, 25-18).
The Warriors open defense of their Coastal Range League title Thursday at Taft.
