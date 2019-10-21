The next tournament for the Astoria volleyball team will likely be the state tournament, and the Lady Fishermen warmed up for the post-season by winning their third tournament of the regular season.
Astoria defeated North Bend, Marshfield and Junction City in the championship bracket to win the Marshfield tournament Saturday.
“It was a really great day,” said Astoria coach Jessie Todd. “The girls played with a lot of heart and fire.”
The Fishermen swept all three opponents in the final bracket, defeating North Bend (25-13, 25-18), Marshfield (25-21, 25-15) and Junction City (26-24, 25-18) in the championship match.
Astoria, rated No. 3 in the latest OSAA state rankings, finishes the regular season Tuesday against No. 1-ranked Valley Catholic, in a possible preview of the state championship.
