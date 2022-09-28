The Astoria volleyball team returned to Cowapa League play Tuesday night at St. Helens, where the Lady Fishermen scored their second straight win over Lions.
After a four-set win Sept. 8 in the same gym, Astoria held off St. Helens in five games in Tuesday's rematch, 25-23, 25-20, 14-25, 19-25, 15-9.
The Lady Fish evened their league record at 3-3, as they continue to chase Tillamook (7-0) and Scappoose (4-2) in the Cowapa standings.
Astoria took part in the North Marion Tournament last Saturday, where the Fishermen topped La Grande (25-21, 22-25, 15-12) and lost to The Dalles (19-25, 11-25).
Elsewhere in the Cowapa League Tuesday, first-place Tillamook swept past Seaside in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23.
In a back-and-forth, marathon volleyball match Tuesday at Warrenton, the Corbett Cardinals emerged with the big win, 25-19, 16-25, 25-14, 20-25, 15-12.
Warrenton's Jamie Annat had a team-high 21 kills, while Emma Smith had four blocks and two ace serves, and Olivia Lyons added 16 digs.
Coming into Tuesday's action, the Coastal Range League had a three-way tie for first between Corbett, Warrenton and Yamhill-Carlton (all 4-1).
It was Warrenton's first of two meetings with the Cardinals. The two teams could be squaring off for a league title when they finish the league season Oct. 19 at Corbett.
Gaston, Knappa and Nestucca have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in Northwest League volleyball.
Gaston (8-0) still hold down first place, with the Loggers and Bobcats (both 6-2) still chasing the Greyhounds.
Knappa is still in the running, as the Lady Loggers swept past the visiting Loggers of Vernonia, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12, Tuesday night at Knappa.
Amanda Hellberg, Ariana Miller and Lily Simpson combined for 24 kills to lead the Knappa attack. Ava Skipper finished with 14 assists and three ace serves, with 10 digs.
