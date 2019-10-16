After losing to Astoria in the Seaside tournament just three days earlier, the Banks Braves bounced back in a big way Tuesday night at the Brick House, sweeping the Fishermen in a big Cowapa League volleyball showdown.
The No. 7-ranked Braves scored a huge road win, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22, over the No. 6-ranked Lady Fishermen.
Banks takes a one-match lead over Astoria in the league standings, with the Braves improving to 4-2 while the Fishermen drop to 3-3.
Astoria returns to action Thursday at Tillamook, and will take part in a tournament at Marshfield Saturday before completing the regular season next Tuesday at home vs. Valley Catholic.
In other league action Tuesday, the Valiants swept Seaside 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 at the Gulls' Nest.
