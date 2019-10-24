In a Cowapa League volleyball finale Thursday night at Seaside, Banks clinched second place in the league standings with a sweep over the Gulls, 25-11, 25-9, 25-13.
The seventh-ranked Braves finish 5-3 in league play, just ahead of fifth-ranked Astoria (4-4).
Banks, Astoria, Tillamook (3-5) and Seaside (0-8) will all take part in the play-in round next week.
