Warrenton took a break from league play with a step up in competition Thursday night, in a nonleague volleyball match at Banks, ranked No. 7 at the 4A level.
And the Braves made quick work of the Warriors, defeating Warrenton in straight sets, 25-16, 25-9, 25-8.
Warrenton coach Staci Miethe said, “The first 15 points of the first game we played some of our best volleyball, then all of a sudden we couldn’t pass or serve.
“We did some good things that I was hoping we could do, like get touches and plays on some tough attacks and played scrappy, but our serve-receive let us down,” she said.
Avyree Miethe led the Warriors with four kills, followed by Leah Scheiwe with three.
Warrenton returns to league action Tuesday at home vs. Taft.
