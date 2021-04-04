Clatskanie pulled off the improbable Saturday afternoon, winning three matches to take first place in the one-day Coastal Range League tournament at Warrenton.
The Tigers defeated Rainier in the first match of the day, a sweep over the rival Columbians, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14.
Clatskanie advanced to play No. 2 seed Willamina, and the Tigers had to rally from a two games-to-one deficit to top the Bulldogs in five sets, 25-14, 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8.
The Tigers kept the momentum rolling into their third match of the day, sweeping Warrenton 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, Clatskanie's second win of the season on the Warriors' home floor.
Just 2-4 in league, Clatskanie improved to 7-4, and hosts Yamhill-Carlton in a culminating week tournament match Tuesday. Warrenton was 5-1 in league play, and finishes 9-3 overall.