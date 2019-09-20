In the first of two meetings with Portland Christian in the next week, a sick and injured Knappa team came up short on the road Thursday night in Portland, where the Royals took down the Loggers in three games, 25-11, 25-17, 25-4.
Knappa plays Portland Christian again next Thursday, when the Loggers host the defending state champion Royals.
While Knappa falls to 5-7 overall, 0-3 in league, the No. 11-ranked Royals improved to 7-3, 3-0 in league.
“The Royals may have lost their biggest weapon from last year who led their team to their state championship, but they still have plenty of firepower,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “And the Loggers, who were playing without three of their starting lineup due to an injury and illnesses, just could not keep up with them.”
Knappa's Hannah Dietrichs is on the injured list, while starters Aiko Miller and Taylin Regier were both out sick.
Sophia Carlson led the Loggers with eight kills, while Ava Skipper had 10 assists, Carlie Casper added six digs, and Megan Hellberg had five blocks.
The Loggers return to action Tuesday at Faith Bible.
