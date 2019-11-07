With their second straight Coastal Range League volleyball championship, Warrenton's entire starting lineup received all-league recognition, announced during the recent league playoffs.
Warrenton freshman Avyree Miethe shared Player of the Year honors with Emma Shrabel of Willamina, while Willamina's Heather Hughes was named the league's Coach of the Year.
In addition to Miethe, Warrenton senior Melia Kapua was named to the first team, while sophomore Nora Ayo Pastor and sophomore Leah Schiewe were selected second team.
Rounding out the Warrenton selections were sophomore Mia McFadden and sophomore Natalie Oseguera, both honorable mention.
Willamina — which earned the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs — had seven all-league selections. Rainier also had all six starters named all-league.
Coastal Range all-League
Players of the Year: Avyree Miethe, Warrenton; Emma Shrabel, Willamina
Coach of the Year: Heather Hughes, Willamina
First Team
Avyree Miethe, So., Warrenton
Emma Shrabel, Sr., Willamina
Kalli Budge, So., Rainier
Lily Hatton, So., Taft
Melia Kapua, Sr., Warrenton
Gracie France, So., Willamina
Second Team
Nora Ayo Pastor, Jr., Warrenton
Natalie Gates, Fr., Taft
Emily Hembree, Sr., Willamina
Julee Nieto, Sr., Willamina
Leah Schiewe, So., Warrenton
Kallie Schoenbachler, Jr., Willamina
Aubrey Sorenson, So., Rainier
Honorable Mention
Kyla Cook, Jr., Rainier
Makayla Ellis, Sr., Rainier
Ryli Gray, Fr., Rainier
Keeara Harmon, Jr., Taft
Hallee Hughes, Fr., Willamina
Zorien Klass, Sr., Willamina
McKenna Leloff, Sr., Clatskanie
Makenzie Marth, Sr., Rainier
Annabelle Martin, Sr., Clatskanie
Mia McFadden, Jr., Warrenton
Natalie Oseguera, Sr., Warrenton
Alexis Smith, Jr., Clatskanie
