Warrenton all-league volleyball

Warrenton's all-league players, from left to right: Nora Ayo Pastor, Leah Schiewe, Avyree Miethe, Melia Kapua, Mia McFadden, Natalie Oseguera.

 Warrenton Volleyball

With their second straight Coastal Range League volleyball championship, Warrenton's entire starting lineup received all-league recognition, announced during the recent league playoffs.

Warrenton freshman Avyree Miethe shared Player of the Year honors with Emma Shrabel of Willamina, while Willamina's Heather Hughes was named the league's Coach of the Year.

In addition to Miethe, Warrenton senior Melia Kapua was named to the first team, while sophomore Nora Ayo Pastor and sophomore Leah Schiewe were selected second team.

Rounding out the Warrenton selections were sophomore Mia McFadden and sophomore Natalie Oseguera, both honorable mention.

Willamina — which earned the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs — had seven all-league selections. Rainier also had all six starters named all-league.

Coastal Range all-League

Players of the Year: Avyree Miethe, Warrenton; Emma Shrabel, Willamina

Coach of the Year: Heather Hughes, Willamina

First Team

Avyree Miethe, So., Warrenton

Emma Shrabel, Sr., Willamina

Kalli Budge, So., Rainier

Lily Hatton, So., Taft

Melia Kapua, Sr., Warrenton

Gracie France, So., Willamina

Second Team

Nora Ayo Pastor, Jr., Warrenton

Natalie Gates, Fr., Taft

Emily Hembree, Sr., Willamina

Julee Nieto, Sr., Willamina

Leah Schiewe, So., Warrenton

Kallie Schoenbachler, Jr., Willamina

Aubrey Sorenson, So., Rainier

Honorable Mention

Kyla Cook, Jr., Rainier

Makayla Ellis, Sr., Rainier

Ryli Gray, Fr., Rainier

Keeara Harmon, Jr., Taft

Hallee Hughes, Fr., Willamina

Zorien Klass, Sr., Willamina

McKenna Leloff, Sr., Clatskanie

Makenzie Marth, Sr., Rainier

Annabelle Martin, Sr., Clatskanie

Mia McFadden, Jr., Warrenton

Natalie Oseguera, Sr., Warrenton

Alexis Smith, Jr., Clatskanie

