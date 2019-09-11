After going 5-2 in nonleague action to start the season, the 2019 Northwest League opener didn't go as well for the Knappa volleyball team.
Gaston snapped a 1-1 tie after two games to win the final two sets Tuesday night, helping the Greyhounds post a four-set victory over the Loggers, 25-14, 12-25, 25-13, 25-18.
The first game started off slow, but the Greyhounds finished fast, reeling off eight straight points to take an 18-8 lead on their way to the win.
In Game 2, the Loggers played “one of their best games of the season,” according to Knappa coach Jeff Kaul, as Knappa “stopped (Gaston's) big hitter from getting her way, and with some amazing hits from the Logger front line and much better serving,” the Loggers cruised to an easy 25-12 victory.
The Greyhounds regained the momentum in Game 3, scoring a 12-point win.
Knappa played better in Game 4, but Gaston got the upper hand and maintained a lead to finish the match.
Ava Skipper had 19 assists for the Loggers, Sophia Carlson pounded out a team-high 12 kills, Vicki Ramvick had nine blocks and Aiko Miller led Knappa with seven digs.
