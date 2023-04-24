The Astoria High School volleyball program is going “Back to the Future,” with the hiring of Eric Gohr as the new varsity coach.
Athletic Director Howard Rub announced the hiring last week, as Gohr returns to the position he held from 2008 to 2011. He replaces Jeff Curtis as the Fishermen head coach, and will be Astoria’s third coach in three years. Gohr replaced Angee Hunt after the 2007 season, before Hunt replaced Gohr in 2012.
Gohr led Astoria volleyball to three straight Cowapa League titles during his previous run as coach, as well as state quarterfinal appearances in 2009 and 2011, and the semifinals in 2010.
Astoria finished sixth in 2009, fifth in 2010 and fourth in 2011. Hunt took the Lady Fish to the state championship in 2012, a loss to Crook County.
“Coach Gohr will bring an emphasis on creating a positive culture for our student-athletes,” Rub said. “He will set realistic expectations for our program with an emphasis on player development for success on and off the court. I am very excited to have him return to this important role. Coach Gohr is good for kids.”
Gohr’s coaching staff is yet to be determined. He currently works as a full-time physical education instructor at Astoria Middle School.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.