Eric Gohr coaches the 2011 Astoria volleyball team during an outdoor practice. Gohr returns as head coach next fall.

 By Gary Henley The Astorian

The Astoria High School volleyball program is going “Back to the Future,” with the hiring of Eric Gohr as the new varsity coach.

Athletic Director Howard Rub announced the hiring last week, as Gohr returns to the position he held from 2008 to 2011. He replaces Jeff Curtis as the Fishermen head coach, and will be Astoria’s third coach in three years. Gohr replaced Angee Hunt after the 2007 season, before Hunt replaced Gohr in 2012.

