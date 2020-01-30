Laurie Hudson, Seaside volleyball

Laurie Hudson has been named as the new Seaside High School varsity volleyball coach, announced at a Seaside School District Board of Directors meeting Jan. 21.

Hudson replaces Demi Lund, who stepped down after giving birth to a baby girl in December.

Hudson served as an assistant to Lund last season, when Seaside finished 8-15 overall and 0-8 in league play to qualify for the regional play-in round.

