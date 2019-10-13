The Knappa volleyball team competed in its third and final regular season tournament Saturday, at Westside Christian.
The Loggers opened pool play against the host team, and defeated Westside Christian 25-15, 25-22, followed by a win over Taft, 26-24, 25-21.
Undefeated Portland Christian knocked off Knappa 25-14, 25-10, to finish pool play.
Advancing to the championship bracket, De La Salle upset Knappa in two sets, 25-20, 25-21.
“Volleyball is a weird sport,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “You can be riding high and have all the positive vibes going your way, but it only takes one or two things to bring that house of cards down.”
The match vs. De La Salle “should have been a fairly easy game for us, but we could not get any momentum," he said.
Knappa returns to league action Tuesday at Neah-Kah-Nie.
