In a warm Portland gym, the Knappa volleyball team was too hot to handle for the Portland Christian Royals, in a Northwest League match Monday night.
In four close games, the Lady Loggers came out winners, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21.
In the deciding fourth set, the Royals led 21-16. But Knappa senior Taryn Barendse took over at the service line, where three of her first four serves were aces.
Barendse closed out the win with the help of a block by Lily Simpson at match point, as Knappa finished on a 9-0 run.
“The third and fourth games were outright battles,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “Both teams were working hard, and the action was intense on every serve and receive on both sides of the net.”
He added, “I saw our girls do things I have never seen Knappa players do tonight. Amazing saves, huge hits, and just some great court-smart type of plays at the net. They were really playing the game tonight.”
Amanda Hellberg “was definitely the Player of the Game tonight,” Kaul said, as Hellberg was 22-of-25 serving with three aces, to go with 11 kills. Barendse was 24-of-26 serving with four aces, seven kills and seven digs.
Ava Skipper added 19 assists and six kills, Ariana Miller had 12 Digs and six blocks, and Simpson also had six blocks.
The Warrenton volleyball team had to rally from a two-set deficit Tuesday night in Rockaway Beach, where the Warriors left with a five-set victory, 23-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-12, 15-12.
At the 1A level, Crosshill Christian swept Jewell, 25-12, 25-9, 25-6.
