For the fourth time in six matches, the Knappa volleyball team had to go five sets before a winner was decided.
And for the second time, Knappa was the winner, as the Lady Loggers won the “Logger Showdown” Thursday with a five-set win at Vernonia, 25-21, 28-26, 16-25, 21-25, 15-11.
The victory avenges a five-set loss to Vernonia to open the season March 2.
With wins in sets three and four in Thursday’s match, Vernonia had the momentum before Knappa closed out Game 5 with a little momentum swing of its own.
“The fifth game of volleyball can go either way,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “Much of it determines who has the momentum and the best team chemistry at the start of the last game, and this time the scales tipped in Knappa’s favor.”
Knappa built a 13-11 lead in the fifth set, and even a Vernonia timeout did not help the home team, as Knappa took the floor and quickly scored the final two points for the win.
Hannah Dietrichs led the offense with 15 kills while Victoria Ramvick finished with 14 kills and eight blocks. Ava Skipper added 23 assists and 12 digs and Ashley Feldscher was 19-for-19 at the service line.
Knappa plays a nonleague match Monday at Seaside.
In other volleyball action Thursday, Valley Catholic swept Seaside, 25-9, 25-6, 25-11. Astoria at Banks was canceled.