Knappa became the first team this season to win a set from Gaston, but the Greyhounds left the building with the match victory Tuesday night in the Logger Dome, 25-19, 25-20, 25-27, 25-17.
Knappa’s duo at the net, Vicki Ramvick and Hannah Dietrichs, combined for 25 kills and 10 blocks. Dietrichs served 19-for-20 with six aces, while Ramvick went head-to-head with Gaston’s Makayla Berger.
“Everyone contributed to a fantastic effort and played their hearts out,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “I have told these ladies before that they don’t realize just how good they are and how good they can be. Tonight was a great example of that.”
Loggers defeat Gulls
Earlier in the week, Knappa topped Seaside, 25-15, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16.
Vicki Ramvick led Knappa’s effort Monday with 17 kills in just four sets, to go with 10 digs and eight blocks.
Ava Skipper had 21 assists and Taryn Barendse was 26-for-27 serving with four aces.
“Every player contributed tonight and it was a great game to watch and coach,” Kaul said. “The girls really dug in after losing the second game and started playing some really smart volleyball, which was a lot of fun to see.”