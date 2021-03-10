Knappa rallied from a two games-to-none deficit to defeat Nestucca in five sets Tuesday night, 23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 27-25, 15-10.
“What a match that was,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “The Lady Loggers dug deep and decided that they weren't quite ready to call it a night, and fought back in one of the best come-from-behind wins I have seen in a long time. I was super proud of these ladies tonight. It was just a great effort by everyone.”
Knappa came back behind the serving rally of Hannah Dietrichs, and with Victoria Ramvick posting “what is most likely a career high in kills (13),” Kaul said.
Dietrichs was 24-of-29 from the service line, with nine aces to go with 21 digs and 13 kills.
Ramvick also had 13 kills, while Ashley Feldscher and Ava Skipper were a combined 41-for-45 serving, with eight aces. Skipper also had 29 assists, and Feldscher added 14 digs.
Valley sweeps Astoria
If there is a battle for the Cowapa League volleyball title this season, it will be between Astoria and Valley Catholic.
The first of two meetings between the two teams took place Tuesday night in Beaverton, where the Valiants scored a sweep over the visiting Fishermen, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18.
Astoria hosts a nonleague match Thursday with Rainier.
Tigers top Warriors
Clatskanie and Warrenton could not have been much closer in points scored Tuesday night, as the Tigers posted a big upset on the Warriors' home floor in a Coastal Range League volleyball match.
The Tigers won in five, 25-23, 25-23, 27-29, 23-25, 15-13. Total points scored for the match: Clatskanie 115, Warrenton 113.