Knappa volleyball picked up a much-needed victory Tuesday night in Hillsboro, where the Lady Loggers snapped a five-match losing skid with a five-game win over Faith Bible, 19-25, 26-24, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9.
The Loggers won two of the first three sets before the Falcons won Game 4, sending the match to a fifth game.
And Knappa took control early in the final set to win their first league match, as they improve to 1-3 in the Northwest League.
“Everyone contributed across the board tonight,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul, “but I just want to give a shoutout to our bench and the fans tonight — you were the difference. It is so much easier to play this game when everyone is cheering on the team, vs. watching in silence. Volleyball is as much a mental game as it is a physical game. Having a loud and supportive crowd can often make the difference in a tight game.”
Still missing sophomore Hannah Dietrichs, the Logger attack was led by Sophia Carlson with 16 kills, to go with six digs and four aces.
Ava Skipper had 23 assists and 10 digs, Vicki Ramvick added nine kills, eight blocks and four aces, and Aiko Miller finished with 10 digs and four aces.
Amanda Hellberg chipped in eight digs, and Megan Hellberg had five blocks.
