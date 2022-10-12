Ariana Miller had seven kills, and the Knappa volleyball team scored a three-game sweep at Faith Bible in a Northwest League match Tuesday, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17.
Ava Skipper was 22-for-24 at the service line, with seven aces.
It was Knappa's second sweep over the Falcons this season, and helps the Loggers improve to 8-5 in the league standings, with one match remaining, Thursday vs. Clatskanie (7-6).
No. 2-ranked Gaston has secured the league title with a 13-0 record, followed by Nestucca (9-4) and Portland Christian (8-4).
“The games were lots of fun, with both teams getting some good rallies to keep things interesting,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “We had a few more missed serves than what I like to see, but overall we played a pretty solid game.”
The Astoria and Banks volleyball teams renewed their old rivalry Tuesday night, in a nonleague match at Banks.
And despite dropping to the 3A level, the Braves are still a tough draw, as they defeated Astoria in three sets, 25-13, 25-19, 25-23.
In Cowapa League action, Seaside took down second place Scappoose in three sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20, at Seaside.
The Gulls pulled into a third-place tie with Astoria, both 4-5 in league play, while the Indians remain in second place at 5-5.
League title hopes are still alive for the Warrenton volleyball team, which held off upset-minded Riverdale in a Coastal Range League match Tuesday, 24-26, 25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6.
With three matches remaining (Banks, Rainier, Corbett), the Warriors are 6-3 in league play, behind Corbett (8-1), Banks (7-2) and Yamhill-Carlton (7-3).
Riverdale falls to 0-10, 2-17 overall.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
