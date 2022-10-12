Ariana Miller had seven kills, and the Knappa volleyball team scored a three-game sweep at Faith Bible in a Northwest League match Tuesday, 25-16, 25-15, 25-17.

Ava Skipper was 22-for-24 at the service line, with seven aces.

