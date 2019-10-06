The Knappa volleyball team scored a much-needed Northwest League win Saturday afternoon, with a sweep at Columbia Christian, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24.
Playing without front row weapon Hannah Dietrichs, the Loggers tried a new rotation, and finished off the Knights in three sets.
Sophia Carlson led the Knappa attack with 10 kills (and was 14-for-14 from the service line), while Ava Skipper had 12 assists and Aiko Miller served up five aces. Megan Hellberg added eight blocks.
Vicki Ramvick had six kills, nine digs and nine blocks and Carlie Casper added nine digs for the Loggers, who host Mannahouse Christian on Monday, then host Columbia Christian for a rematch Thursday.
