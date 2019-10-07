After a 1-5 start in league play, the Knappa volleyball team is gradually working its way back into the league playoff race, as the Lady Loggers won their second match in a row Monday night at home.
Knappa scored its second straight three-game sweep, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14, over Mannahouse Christian.
The Loggers improve to 3-5 in the Northwest League standings, while Mannahouse drops to 0-8, 0-15 overall. The Lions have now been swept in 14 of their 15 matches.
“The games were kind of slow, but it gave us some time to work on our new rotation and get some younger players into the rotation a few times,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “Both Taryn Barendse and Carlie Casper played for us tonight and both were 100 percent from the (service) line, with Taryn going 6-for-6 with one ace and a bump kill and Carlie 2-for-2 and a kill.”
Sophia Carlson led the Loggers with nine kills. Vicki Ramvick followed with six kills to go with five blocks, and Aiko Miller added eight digs. Hannah Dietrichs returned to the lineup and finished with six kills.
Knappa returns to action Thursday at home against Columbia Christian, a team the Loggers swept Saturday on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.