With the league playoffs fast approaching, the Knappa volleyball team started tuning up for the post-season with a three-game sweep Tuesday night at Neah-Kah-Nie, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17.
The Pirates scored the first four points of Game 1 before the Lady Loggers took over, outscoring Neah-Kah-Nie 25-16 from there to win the first set.
The second game was close until Knappa went on a roll midway through the game, scoring six straight points to take command.
Knappa trailed 8-1 in the third set before rallying for the win and the sweep.
Hannah Dietrichs and Sophie Carlson led the Logger offensive attack with seven kills apiece, while Dietrichs was 10-for-10 from the service line.
Taylin Regier made 20-of-23 of her floating jump serves, with three aces.
Vicki Ramvick contributed five blocks, four kills and three ace serves, while Aiko Miller had 12 digs for the Loggers, who host Vernonia Thursday for Senior Night.
