Knappa posted a four-game win Monday at Nestucca, 25-8, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21.

It was the first victory at Nestucca since Oct. 9, 2012, for the Loggers, who are in a three-team race for third place in the Northwest League, with two matches remaining.

Knappa’s Hannah Dietrichs, Ariana Miller and Ava Skipper combined for 20 kills, while Carlie Casper and Lily Simpson teamed up to hit 20-for-20 serves.

The Loggers (9-5 in league) host Mannahouse Christian (1-12) Thursday, then finish the regular season Saturday at No. 1-ranked Gaston.

Vernonia tops Warrenton

The ninth-ranked team at the 2A level hosted the ninth-ranked 3A team Tuesday night, as Vernonia and Warrenton hooked up in a nonleague match at Vernonia.

And the 2A Loggers scored a sweep, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 over the Warriors, who have three road matches in three days this week.

A kill by Jamie Annat had Warrenton ahead 8-6 in the first set, but Vernonia snapped a tie at 12-12 by going on a 4-0 run.

Vernonia did not trail again, jumping out to leads of 10-1 in the second set and 11-2 in the third.

Mooks rally for win over Astoria

Astoria won the first two sets, but the rest of the night belonged to Tillamook, which rallied for a five-game win, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-2, in Cowapa League volleyball action Monday.

