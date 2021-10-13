Volleyball: Knappa wins at Nestucca The Astorian Gary Henley Author email Oct 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Knappa posted a four-game win Monday at Nestucca, 25-8, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21.It was the first victory at Nestucca since Oct. 9, 2012, for the Loggers, who are in a three-team race for third place in the Northwest League, with two matches remaining.Knappa’s Hannah Dietrichs, Ariana Miller and Ava Skipper combined for 20 kills, while Carlie Casper and Lily Simpson teamed up to hit 20-for-20 serves.The Loggers (9-5 in league) host Mannahouse Christian (1-12) Thursday, then finish the regular season Saturday at No. 1-ranked Gaston.Vernonia tops WarrentonThe ninth-ranked team at the 2A level hosted the ninth-ranked 3A team Tuesday night, as Vernonia and Warrenton hooked up in a nonleague match at Vernonia.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterAnd the 2A Loggers scored a sweep, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22 over the Warriors, who have three road matches in three days this week.A kill by Jamie Annat had Warrenton ahead 8-6 in the first set, but Vernonia snapped a tie at 12-12 by going on a 4-0 run.Vernonia did not trail again, jumping out to leads of 10-1 in the second set and 11-2 in the third.Mooks rally for win over AstoriaAstoria won the first two sets, but the rest of the night belonged to Tillamook, which rallied for a five-game win, 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-2, in Cowapa League volleyball action Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Knappa Win Kill Nestucca Sport Vernonia Team Gary Henley Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com. Author email Follow Gary Henley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you