Knappa won the Logger volleyball showdown Tuesday night, as it defeated Vernonia in a Northwest League, 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-14.
Knappa's Ariana Miller was 23-of-24 from the service line with eight aces, along with eight kills, seven blocks and six digs.
Ava Skipper added 16 assists, Taryn Barendse had seven kills and Lily Simpson had four blocks at the net. Knappa had 16 ace serves.
“It was a great win for us tonight,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “The girls played as a team, and they are really starting to communicate between each serve and help each other out.
“Our coverage on hits and blocks is still something that we are working on, but I saw a definite improvement again tonight in that area.”
