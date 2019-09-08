Knappa defeated Sheridan in three sets Saturday, in the championship match of the Neah-Kah-Nie Invitational.
The Loggers had to rally from a one-game deficit to beat the Spartans, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12.
Knappa started the day by going 5-1 in pool play, losing only to Toledo.
The Loggers opened bracket play with a quick sweep over Clatskanie, 25-13, 25-10.
Hannah Dietrichs led Knappa with seven kills, while Ava Skipper had 10 assists and Aiko Miller served up four aces with four digs.
In the championship semifinals, the Loggers avenged their loss to Toledo with a 25-15, 25-23 victory over the Boomers.
Skipper had another 17 assists, Sophia Carlson pounded out seven kills, and Miller led the defense with 10 digs.
Victoria Ramvick and Taylin Regier had three blocks apiece, with Regier adding five kills and four ace serves.
In the title match against Sheridan, the Spartans grabbed an 18-9 lead in Game 1, and also led 20-11 before the Loggers rallied to within 24-22, only to fall, 25-22.
Dietrichs opened the second set with six straight serves, and the Loggers never looked back, holding off a Sheridan rally to even the match.
In the deciding third game, Sheridan led 4-1 early, but Knappa rallied and took a 14-12 edge.
At match point, Skipper had a perfect set to Dietrichs, who had the match-winning kill to finish the Loggers' longest day.
Skipper again led the passing with 17 assists, Carlson and Ramvick had eight kills apiece, and Ramvick (eight blocks) and Megan Hellberg (seven blocks) played strong at the net.
“I was very happy with how the team played,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “We played some very good volleyball, and played against some good teams. We still have some work to do, but each time we play we are seeing some great improvement.”
He added, “I have to give a shout-out to Victoria Ramvick, who really helped rally the team through the last games of the day. Vicki really kept the team alive with her cheering everyone on and keeping the team focused.”
Add to that “our players on the bench, who also added to the screaming and cheering along with our great supportive crowd and it was enough to inspire these Lady Loggers on to a great victory.”
