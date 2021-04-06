The Knappa volleyball team made its first and only trip of the season to the big city Tuesday night, and made the most of it before falling in five sets to Columbia Christian in a Northwest League playoff in Portland.
Knappa won Games 2 and 3 and had all the momentum, before the Knights caught fire and decisively won the last two sets for the five-set victory, 26-24, 22-25, 19-25, 25-8, 15-3.
Coming into the match, the Loggers were 5-5 overall and had won four of their last six matches, while the Knights were 8-1 and on a six-match win streak.
But it was the Loggers who came out firing, as Hannah Dietrichs served up five straight ace serves for a quick 6-0 lead in Game 1.
From there, it was back and forth, with Knappa holding a 24-23 lead, before Columbia scored a sideout and finished the set on a 3-0 run.
The Loggers bounced back strong, with Dietrichs delivering kill after kill in Game 2, and Knappa built a 12-6 lead behind a big serving run from Amanda Hellberg.
Ashley Feldscher had an ace serve for a 21-16 Logger lead, and a kill by Dietrichs at game point tied the match at one set apiece.
Knappa kept it rolling in Game 3, with a serving run by freshman Ava Skipper leading to a 17-10 advantage. An ace by Dietrichs gave Knappa the win.
Columbia Christian nearly lost an entire set with 21 missed serves on the night, but the Knights settled down at the service line and never trailed in the final two sets.
A kill by Lexi Davis gave Columbia a 15-3 lead in Game 4, and the Knights jumped out to a 5-0 lead in Game 5. Columbia's Nicole Bishop had three straight ace serves down the stretch for the victorious Knights.