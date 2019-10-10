After getting swept by Knappa last Saturday in Portland, Columbia Christian turned the tables on the Loggers Thursday night at Knappa, where the Knights won in four sets, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22.
Knappa trailed 13-3 in Game 4 and 19-9 in Game 5, before battling back only to fall short.
Hannah Dietrichs was Knappa's emotional leader in the match, finishing with 13 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and two ace serves on 14-of-15 from the service line.
The Loggers were big at the net, as Vicki Ramvick had 13 blocks, with Megan Hellberg adding 10 blocks and seven kills. Sophia Carlson had 12 digs and four ace serves for Knappa, which competes in a tournament Saturday at Westside Christian, beginning at 8 a.m.
Knappa's junior varsity remains the only undefeated JV team in the Northwest League.
