The Oregon School Activities Association has completed Seasons 2, 3 and 4 for the 2020-21 school year. Now it's time for Season 5 — awards season.
In volleyball, local teams had several players selected to their respective all-league teams.
At the 4A level, the Cowapa all-league squad included two Seaside players (seniors Karen Wing and Annika Wunderlich) on the first team, along with Astoria senior Halle Helmersen.
League champion Valley Catholic had the Players of the Year (senior Maddie Klopcic and sophomore Naima Foster) and the Coach of the Year (Becky Kemper). All six Valiant starters were all-league.
Astoria and Seaside also had honorable mention selections. See full teams in Scoreboard.
At the 3A level, the Coastal Range all-League team included three players from regular season champion Warrenton. Senior Mia McFadden and junior Avyree Miethe were selected to the first team, while Coach of the Year Staci Miethe led the Warriors to their third straight league title.
In the 2A Northwest League, Knappa's Hannah Dietrichs was a first-team selection.
At the 1A level, Jewell coach Jessica Miller led the Blue Jays to a 13-2 overall record, and 6-0 as the co-league champions in the Casco League.