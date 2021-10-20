In a loser-out Northwest League volleyball playoff at Knappa, Nestucca defeated the Loggers in five sets, 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 24-26, 15-4.
The Loggers spent most of the night rallying and coming from behind, against a team they had defeated twice during the regular season.
After losing the first two sets, Knappa led most of Game 3. A kill to the back line by Hannah Dietrichs and an ace serve from Taryn Barendse had the Loggers ahead 19-13, and Knappa finished with a 6-3 run.
A late Knappa rally helped the Loggers win Game 4.
With the Bobcats leading 24-23 lead, the Loggers rallied with three straight points to win the set and tie the match.
The Loggers held an early 2-0 lead in Game 5, but the Bobcats snapped a 3-3 tie with a decisive 10-0 run.
“All good things must come to an end, and while the end was not what we wanted or expected, it also was definitely not a boring ending to a great season,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul, whose team was playing short-handed.
Dietrichs — Knappa's only senior — led the Logger attack with 15 kills and 17 digs, while Barendse was 18-of-19 serving with four aces and eight kills.
Freshman Lily Simpson added seven blocks and sophomore Molina Herrera had 13 assists.
Sophomore Ariana Miller finished with 11 kills and four blocks.
“It's always tough to lose that last game — any game really — but as coach I try to look at the positive things even after a hard loss,” Kaul said. “There are couple things that stood out to me in this game, and one big one was in this five-game match we only missed five serves.”
And, “without an actual setter, we had 36 kills. Most important, these ladies never gave up right until the end. These ladies are competitors at heart and played their very best for all of the fans that came to watch tonight.”
Ranked 16th, Knappa finishes 11-8 overall. Nestucca advances to play Gaston.
Warriors defeat Tigers
In Coastal Range League action, Warrenton swept visiting Clatskanie, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19.
“We had a solid game … not our best, but we never got down and kept firing away,” said Warrenton coach Staci Miethe. “Avyree (Miethe) had a very good senior night,” going 100% from the service line, with 12 kills.”
Hailey Bentley “also had a good night, even though she got a little banged up in warmups and hurt her knee, she was still 9-for-10 with an ace and led the net defense with three block kills.”
Paige Tingstrom (three aces, three kills) and Emma Smith (three kills) also had their best offensive nights.
Warrenton can lock up its fourth straight regular season title Thursday at Willamina.
“If we keep moving the ball around offensively and being effective and have a big presence defensively against their hitters, I know we will be able to take home the league championship on Thursday,” coach Miethe said.