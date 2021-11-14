Naselle won the fifth-place trophy at the 2021 WIAA 1B state volleyball championship in Yakima, Wash. Back row, left to right, Head coach Rebekah Wirkkala, assistant coach Kayti Updike, Amera Larson, Kayli Wirkkala, Nicole Steenerson, Lauren Katyryniuk, Delaney Kragerud, Kaylin Shrives, Brynn Tarabochia, Bella Colombo and assistant coach Hanna Higginbotham. Front row: Manager Mylinh Schell, Gladys Wilson, captain Peyton Dalton, Morgan Reitz, Mia Watson, Echo Cenci, Haley Eastham and manager Anii Laine.
Naselle players celebrate a point during a first-round game against Pomeroy during the WIAA 1B state volleyball championship in Yakima, Wash. Left to right are libero Brynn Tarabochia, (5), captain Peyton Dalton (2), Kaylin Shrives (14) and Delaney Kragerud (24). The team had a 3-1 win-loss record and earned the fifth-place trophy.
Naselle senior Morgan Reitz (10) knocks the ball over Neah Bay blockers in the Comets’ next-to-last game at the WIAA state 1B tournament. NHS came from behind to win the game and advance to the consolation final in which they beat Mary Walker School to earn the fifth-place trophy.
YAKIMA, Wash — Naselle earned the fifth-place trophy at the WIAA 1B volleyball tournament, held last week in Yakima, Washington.
The Comets had three wins. Their only defeat was to eventual 1B champion Oakesdale.
To open, Naselle played another eastern Washington powerhouse Pomeroy, winning 25-20, 25-16, 25-12.
In Delaney Kragerud (6-0), Katlin Shrives (5-11) and Morgan Reitz (5-10), Naselle has players who intimidate at the net. But in addition to hard returns from height, the Comets mixed it up. Kragerud and Echo Cenci both scored points with deceptive soft tip-overs.
Libero Brynn Tarabochia had the play of the game, diving far back for a dig that sent the ball up to Cenci who returned it for a point.
Coach Rebekah Wirkkala was jubilant. “It is awesome when your team is in control of the game,” she said.
Next came the loss to Oakesdale, 25-15, 24-26, 29-27, 25-15. With one set apiece, the Nighthawks’ dominance was demonstrated in the third and they cruised through the fourth. “Whoever won that third set was going to win.” Wirkkala said.
After that the path to the trophy wasn’t easy; both games went to five sets. The scoreline against Neah Bay was 25-17, 15-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11. The Red Devils tied the match by winning the second set, in part thanks to an 11-point run, then went ahead with the third. Naselle clawed back to make it 2-2 and held on in the finale.
Naselle senior Reitz had some powerful plays at the net and junior Lauren Katyryniuk served back-to-back aces to provide impetus.
The trophy game against Mary Walker School of Springdale followed the same pattern with the Comets getting behind 1-2 then regrouping. The eventual scoreline was 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-11. Kragerud, a junior, had some blocks and kills that brought Naselle back in the fourth set. Shrives, another junior, had some strong kills but often it was placement rather than power that won her points.
The coach, Wirkkala, praised the manner in which her team bounced back from the loss in the second round. “They started believing in themselves that they are a top-5 team,” she said.
In the 1B championship game, Oakesdale defeated Mossyrock 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 15-11.
Three other regional teams played at Yakima. Raymond won the 2B fourth-place trophy; Wahkiakum lost both its 2B state games. In 1B, Willapa Valley played three games in 12 hours, concluding with one win and two losses.