The season came to a close for the Knappa volleyball team Tuesday night at Nestucca, where the Bobcats finished off the Loggers in four sets in a Northwest League playoff, 25-12, 25-21, 18-25, 30-28.
Knappa finishes 10-13 overall.
After dropping the first two games, the Loggers bounced back for their lone win in the third set.
“I only asked one question in the huddle between the second and third games,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “I simply asked, 'are you done?' And the Lady Loggers said no!”
Knappa led from start to finish in the third game, before Nestucca regrouped to win the fourth set.
Still, “These ladies played their hearts out in that last game,” Kaul said. “The game was basically tied at every side out or within one or two points at the most, with both teams taking the lead at times.”
Hannah Dietrichs had 12 kills, to go with 17 digs. Vicki Ramvick finished with 12 kills, 12 blocks and 12 digs. Carlie Casper was 17-for-17 serving, while Sophia Carlson added 17 digs, six kills and four aces. Megan Hellberg had nine blocks.
“It was a good season of some very good volleyball,” Kaul said, “and I believe there is more to come next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.