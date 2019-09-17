In a back-and-forth battle between Northwest League volleyball powers, Nestucca outlasted Knappa in five sets Tuesday night, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-7.
The Bobcats improve to 2-1 in league play, 3-6 overall, while Knappa falls to 0-2, 5-6.
Nestucca bounced back from the loss in Game 4 to grab leads of 10-6 and 12-7 in the fifth set, before closing out the victory on the Loggers' home floor.
Knappa will try to end a four-match losing skid Thursday at Portland Christian, against the 2A defending state champion Royals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.