The Astoria volleyball team continued its winning ways with a three-game sweep Thursday night at North Marion, where the ninth-ranked Fishermen cruised over the previously No. 7-ranked Huskies, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20.
Astoria jumped to eighth in the latest OSAA rankings, while North Marion drops to ninth.
The Fishermen open Cowapa League play at home Tuesday vs. Seaside.
In other nonleague volleyball action Thursday, Corbett defeated visiting Seaside 25-15, 25-7, 25-13, Thursday night at Corbett.
