The annual North Coast Volleyball Camp is scheduled for Aug. 26-28 at Astoria High School.
Students entering grades 2-8 at any school can participate in the camp, which costs $35 per player and includes a camp T-shirt.
The camp runs each day from 9-11 a.m. for second through fourth graders, and from noon to 3 p.m. for fifth through eighth grade students.
Registration forms are available at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Astoria Middle School and Astoria High School. The fee and registration forms are due Aug. 26 at the camp.
The camp is the senior project for Astoria players Julia Norris and Hailey O'Brien.
For more information or for a registration form, contact Norris at: jnorris20@astoria.12.org, or O'Brien at: hobrien20@astoria.k12.org.
