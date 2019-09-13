North Marion snapped a 1-1 tie with Seaside after two games Thursday night, by winning the next two sets to leave the Gulls' Nest with a four-set win, 27-25, 25-27, 25-14, 25-10.
The No. 15-ranked Gulls fall to 7-4 overall, while the fourth-ranked Huskies are now 5-1 with their second win of the year against Seaside, which played North Marion in the Cascade Tournament.
Seaside hosts Gladstone next Tuesday.
