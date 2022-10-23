The league playoff jinx is over for the Knappa volleyball team, which clinched a spot at state for the first time in 10 years, following league playoff wins last week over Clatskanie (25-23, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18) and Portland Christian (25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-9), in a match played Saturday at Vernonia.
Knappa will be in action later this week for a first round state playoff, day and time to be announced.
The Loggers had to rally from behind multiple times against the Royals, and did it “with some well placed serves and some aggressive net work, along with some very, very good passing,” said Knappa coach Jeff Kaul. “It was great to see the hard work and determination come through for these players.”
Knappa's Taryn Barendse was 26-for-27 serving, and combined with teammates Ariana Miller, Rosie Herrera (14-for-14), Amanda Hellberg and Ava Skipper to finish 78-for-83 at the service line.
Skipper had 19 assists, and Miller pounded out 17 kills with six blocks and five ace serves.
Making the league playoffs is never a problem for the Loggers, but that's where the season has ended for Knappa every year since 2013, including first round losses to Nestucca the last three seasons.
Knappa's last appearance in the state playoffs was 2012, a first round loss at Reedsport.
Tigers def. Warriors
In the Class 3A Coastal Range League playoffs, Yamhill-Carlton defeated Warrenton in four sets in a first round match played at Corbett.
The Tigers improve to 15-6 overall, while Warrenton finishes the season 11-12, 6-6 in league play.