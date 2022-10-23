The league playoff jinx is over for the Knappa volleyball team, which clinched a spot at state for the first time in 10 years, following league playoff wins last week over Clatskanie (25-23, 25-27, 25-18, 25-18) and Portland Christian (25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-9), in a match played Saturday at Vernonia.

Knappa will be in action later this week for a first round state playoff, day and time to be announced.

